/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

Economics 

The coming recession

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
The coming recession

The UK is on the verge of recession. I don’t say this because Brexit will disrupt economic activity, but simply because output normally falls at the start of the year.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Economics

  1. 2020: The economy, upended

  2. Forthcoming economics: 21 Dec - 1 Jan

  3. Covid vs Brexit

Most read today

  1. Alpha Investment Trusts 

    10 Investment Trusts for Value and Momentum

    Alpha

  2. Managing Your Money 

    How to drip-feed money into distressed markets

  3. Investment Ideas 

    Market Outlook: HSBC’s full-year profits fall 33 per cent

  4. COMPANIES 

    Greencore CEO sells down

  5. Managing Your Money 

    How to measure fund performance

More on Economics

Economics 

2020: The economy, upended

Chris Dillow says there are many uncertainties ahead for the economy in 2021, and that the road back to normality will be long

2020: The economy, upended

Economics 

Forthcoming economics: 21 Dec - 1 Jan

The world economy is recovering and housing markets are strong in both the UK and US, forthcoming figures should show

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

Covid vs Brexit

Economists believe Brexit will harm the economy over the long term. The same might be true of Covid-19

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

Next week's economics: Dec 14 - 18

Next week's numbers will show rising unemployment in the UK and only weak growth around the world

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

Next week's economics: Dec 7 - 11

Economic upturns in the UK and eurozone are running out of steam, next week's numbers could show.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from News

COMPANIES 

Financial services vulnerable under trade agreement

Though pragmatic in essence, the new trade deal poses problems for financial services

Financial services vulnerable under trade agreement

COMPANIES 

ABF chief's outsized Christmas box

ABF chief's outsized Christmas box

COMPANIES 

Iron ore what? Rio Tinto falling behind

Iron ore what? Rio Tinto falling behind

COMPANIES 

UK Company Corporate Actions

UK Company Corporate Actions

Company News 

Vodafone offers €2.1bn to end German legal battle

Vodafone offers €2.1bn to end German legal battle

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now