The coming recession

The UK is on the verge of recession. I don’t say this because Brexit will disrupt economic activity, but simply because output normally falls at the start of the year.
Economics
Forthcoming economics: 21 Dec - 1 Jan
The world economy is recovering and housing markets are strong in both the UK and US, forthcoming figures should show
Chris Dillow