2020's investment trust winners: time to take profits?

- Around 70 investment trusts have made share price gains in excess of 20 per cent this year
- Some shareholders may wish to take profits and redeploy them
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
Economics
Money's warning
Share prices are high relative to the world's money stock. This is a warning that shares could fall next year
Chris Dillow