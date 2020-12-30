Gilts' message

The gilt yield curve is now upward-sloping. As I write, 10-year yields, at 0.2 per cent, are above three-month money rates and two-year yields. History suggests this is good for equities.
Economics
Money's warning
Share prices are high relative to the world's money stock. This is a warning that shares could fall next year
Chris Dillow