A crude recovery for the FTSE 100 in prospect?

Precious metals miners were quickly out of the blocks as trading resumed in 2021. Both Hochschild (HOC) and Fresnillo (FRES) registered strong gains on the back of underlying commodity prices, as traders priced in the likelihood of further dollar depreciation. That may also help to explain why the price of Bitcoin has breached the $30,000 (£22,030) mark, but that is another story.

