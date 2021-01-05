/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

COMPANIES 

A crude recovery for the FTSE 100 in prospect?

A crude recovery for the FTSE 100 in prospect?

By Mark Robinson

Precious metals miners were quickly out of the blocks as trading resumed in 2021. Both Hochschild (HOC) and Fresnillo (FRES) registered strong gains on the back of underlying commodity prices, as traders priced in the likelihood of further dollar depreciation. That may also help to explain why the price of Bitcoin has breached the $30,000 (£22,030) mark, but that is another story.  

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Companies

  1. News Review 5 Jan: Businesses brace for third lockdown

  2. Market Outlook: European stocks mixed after Wall Street sell off

  3. Entain rejects £8.1bn MGM bid

Most read today

  1. Ideas 

    Ideas of the year 2021

  2. Investment Ideas 

    Antofagasta's bullish, cautious tone

  3. Small Companies 

    Bargain shares buying opportunities

  4. Small Companies 

    Four small caps with upgrade potential

  5. COMPANIES 

    News Review 5 Jan: Businesses brace for third lockdown

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

News Review 5 Jan: Businesses brace for third lockdown

Our selection of the biggest news stories of the week

News Review 5 Jan: Businesses brace for third lockdown

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: European stocks mixed after Wall Street sell off

Market Outlook: European stocks mixed after Wall Street sell off

COMPANIES 

Entain rejects £8.1bn MGM bid

Entain rejects £8.1bn MGM bid

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: Brexit shrugged: FTSE, sterling jump as 2021 starts in risk-on mode

Market Outlook: Brexit shrugged: FTSE, sterling jump as 2021 starts in risk-on mode

COMPANIES 

An imperfect trade deal, but a deal nonetheless

An imperfect trade deal, but a deal nonetheless

More from News

OPINION 

Housing market faces more extreme pressure in spring

The end of the stamp duty break is expected to coincide with the unemployment rate hitting its peak

Emma Powell

COMPANIES 

News Review 5 Jan: Businesses brace for third lockdown

News Review 5 Jan: Businesses brace for third lockdown

Economics 

Is the UK’s trade deal an uncertainty boost?

The Brexit deal might boost economic activity by reducing uncertainty – but not by very much

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: European stocks mixed after Wall Street sell off

Market Outlook: European stocks mixed after Wall Street sell off

OPINION 

On Warren Buffett and burgers

The wisdom – and shortcomings – of Warren Buffett’s burger-based worldview

Alex Newman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now