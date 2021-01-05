Housing market faces more extreme pressure in spring

The 31 March could mark the start of a major downturn in the UK housing market or a slight easing in the frenzy of activity that greeted last year’s stamp duty break. Either way, if market prospects were at their most uncertain in more than a decade during 2020, this year we should gain a clearer idea of just how far the market is likely to fall from the highs in transaction volumes and prices experienced in the wake of government stimulus measures.

