/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

COMPANIES 

e-commerce accelerates retail estate rationalisation

e-commerce accelerates retail estate rationalisation

By Mark Robinson

  • Morrison’s forecourt sales were down by close to a quarter due to the restrictions implemented during the group’s second half, weighing on overall like-for-like sales
  • Next guides towards pre-tax profits for the 12 months to January 2022 being flat on the prior year, assuming stores are shut in February and March

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Companies

  1. Avon insiders buy on temporary setback

  2. Lockdown 3.0: what to expect from the markets

  3. AJ Bell chiefs top-slice holdings

Most read today

  1. OPINION 

    Housing market faces more extreme pressure in spring

  2. COMPANIES 

    A crude recovery for the FTSE 100 in prospect?

  3. Small Companies 

    Four small caps with upgrade potential

  4. Managing Your Money 

    The outlook for assets in 2021

  5. OPINION 

    On Warren Buffett and burgers

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

Avon insiders buy on temporary setback

The market reaction to an unexpected contract delay may have opened up a buying opportunity

Avon insiders buy on temporary setback

COMPANIES 

Lockdown 3.0: what to expect from the markets

Lockdown 3.0: what to expect from the markets

COMPANIES 

AJ Bell chiefs top-slice holdings

AJ Bell chiefs top-slice holdings

COMPANIES 

UK Company Corporate Actions

UK Company Corporate Actions

COMPANIES 

News Review 6 Jan: Adaptable Greggs weathers the storm

News Review 6 Jan: Adaptable Greggs weathers the storm

More from News

COMPANIES 

Avon insiders buy on temporary setback

The market reaction to an unexpected contract delay may have opened up a buying opportunity

Avon insiders buy on temporary setback

COMPANIES 

Lockdown 3.0: what to expect from the markets

Lockdown 3.0: what to expect from the markets

COMPANIES 

AJ Bell chiefs top-slice holdings

AJ Bell chiefs top-slice holdings

COMPANIES 

UK Company Corporate Actions

UK Company Corporate Actions

COMPANIES 

News Review 6 Jan: Adaptable Greggs weathers the storm

News Review 6 Jan: Adaptable Greggs weathers the storm

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now