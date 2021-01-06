e-commerce accelerates retail estate rationalisation

- Morrison’s forecourt sales were down by close to a quarter due to the restrictions implemented during the group’s second half, weighing on overall like-for-like sales
- Next guides towards pre-tax profits for the 12 months to January 2022 being flat on the prior year, assuming stores are shut in February and March
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio