Hard times

- UK equity returns have badly lagged inflation
- Investors must accept lower yield for higher quality
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
OPINION
Housing market faces more extreme pressure in spring
The end of the stamp duty break is expected to coincide with the unemployment rate hitting its peak
Emma Powell