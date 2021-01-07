Leaseholders set to save thousands under government reforms

- Leaseholders will have the option extend the lease by up to 990 years at zero ground rent and the method of calculating the cost of doing so, or buying the freehold, will be set by the government
- A reduction in costs will make it easier for leaseholders to sell their properties
Economics
Next week's economics: Jan 11 - 15
Next week will bring signs of a recession in the UK, but better news from the rest of the world.
Chris Dillow