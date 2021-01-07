Market Outlook: Stocks rise despite DC turmoil, Sainsbury's bumper Christmas

- European stocks tentative after strong session the day before
- Wall Street record highs as DC turmoil is shrugged off
- Congress confirms Biden election as president
- WTI hits $51, bond yields rise further
Ready to join us? Start with a free account
Become a registered user today and enjoy:
- 3 free full-length articles every month
- Weekly editorial newsletters providing the latest market updates
- investment tools to help you manage your portfolio
- In-depth podcasts on topics that matter to your money