/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

Economics 

Next week's economics: Jan 11 - 15

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
Next week's economics: Jan 11 - 15

The UK is back in recession. The ONS is expected to say next week that real GDP fell sharply in November as a result of the lockdown then – perhaps by around 10 per cent. Even with a bounce in December, economists think this means that GDP will have fallen in Q4 as a whole. And with most of the country now in lockdown, it’s likely that the first part of 2021 will see no recovery either.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Economics

  1. Economic theory versus history

  2. Is the UK’s trade deal an uncertainty boost?

  3. Money's warning

Most read today

  1. Small Companies 

    Four small caps with upgrade potential

  2. OPINION 

    Housing market faces more extreme pressure in spring

  3. Alpha small company research 

    Exploit this biotech investor's huge margin of safety

    Alpha

  4. Investment Ideas 

    Playing future trends with niche ETFs

  5. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Top 50 ETFs

More on Economics

Economics 

Economic theory versus history

Economic theory tells us that some market trends of recent years will stop, but that others will continue.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

Is the UK’s trade deal an uncertainty boost?

The Brexit deal might boost economic activity by reducing uncertainty – but not by very much

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

Money's warning

Share prices are high relative to the world's money stock. This is a warning that shares could fall next year

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

Gilts' message

The upward-sloping yield curve is telling that that equities will do well and gold do badly over the next three years

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

Next week's economics: 4 - 8 Jan

Next week should bring evidence of economic recovery – although perhaps less so in the UK than elsewhere

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from News

Funds & Inv Trusts 

Style wars

Some of the UK's best investors have striking differences, but share a common goal

Style wars

Other Assets 

Leaseholders set to save thousands under government reforms

Leaseholders set to save thousands under government reforms

COMPANIES 

CMA to investigate Nvidia’s takeover of Arm

CMA to investigate Nvidia’s takeover of Arm

Economics 

Economic theory versus history

Economic theory tells us that some market trends of recent years will stop, but that others will continue.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

OPINION 

Hard times

Investing in UK equities increasingly looks like a losers’ game

Bearbull

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now