Next week's economics: Jan 11 - 15

The UK is back in recession. The ONS is expected to say next week that real GDP fell sharply in November as a result of the lockdown then – perhaps by around 10 per cent. Even with a bounce in December, economists think this means that GDP will have fallen in Q4 as a whole. And with most of the country now in lockdown, it’s likely that the first part of 2021 will see no recovery either.

Join our community of smart investors Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access: Comprehensive companies coverage

Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios

Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.

Help managing your portfolio Explore subscription options