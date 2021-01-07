Week Ahead: 11 - 15 January

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines.

Ready to join us? Start with a free account Become a registered user today and enjoy: 3 free full-length articles every month

Weekly editorial newsletters providing the latest market updates

investment tools to help you manage your portfolio

In-depth podcasts on topics that matter to your money Register