/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: Risk bid in the teeth of surging Covid cases, Bitcoin tops $40k and Tesla goes to the moon

Market Outlook: Risk bid in the teeth of surging Covid cases, Bitcoin tops $40k and Tesla goes to the moon

By Neil Wilson

  • Risk bid after Wall Street notches new record highs
  • Bond yields continue to climb, gold weaker
  • Bitcoin tops $40,000

Ready to join us? Start with a free account

Become a registered user today and enjoy: 

  • 3 free full-length articles every month
  • Weekly editorial newsletters providing the latest market updates
  • investment tools to help you manage your portfolio
  • In-depth podcasts on topics that matter to your money
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Companies

  1. News Review 8 Jan: Lean Christmas at M&S

  2. CMA to investigate Nvidia’s takeover of Arm

  3. Week Ahead: 11 - 15 January

Most read today

  1. COMPANIES 

    The Wirecard scandal: what went wrong?

  2. Alpha small company research 

    A small-cap software winner for lockdown

    Alpha

  3. COMPANIES 

    Tristel sees international growth

  4. COMPANIES 

    Serco struggles with uncertain outlook

  5. Alpha weekly analysis 

    The inflation vs deflation debate is crucial for investors

    Alpha

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

News Review 8 Jan: Lean Christmas at M&S

Our selection of the biggest news stories of the week

News Review 8 Jan: Lean Christmas at M&S

COMPANIES 

CMA to investigate Nvidia’s takeover of Arm

CMA to investigate Nvidia’s takeover of Arm

COMPANIES 

Week Ahead: 11 - 15 January

Week Ahead: 11 - 15 January

COMPANIES 

TP ICAP prices rights issue

TP ICAP prices rights issue

COMPANIES 

S4 Capital’s post-Brexit shopping spree

S4 Capital’s post-Brexit shopping spree

More from News

COMPANIES 

News Review 8 Jan: Lean Christmas at M&S

Our selection of the biggest news stories of the week

News Review 8 Jan: Lean Christmas at M&S

Funds & Inv Trusts 

Style wars

Style wars

Other Assets 

Leaseholders set to save thousands under government reforms

Leaseholders set to save thousands under government reforms

COMPANIES 

CMA to investigate Nvidia’s takeover of Arm

CMA to investigate Nvidia’s takeover of Arm

Economics 

Next week's economics: Jan 11 - 15

Next week will bring signs of a recession in the UK, but better news from the rest of the world.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now