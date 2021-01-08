Market Outlook: Risk bid in the teeth of surging Covid cases, Bitcoin tops $40k and Tesla goes to the moon

- Risk bid after Wall Street notches new record highs
- Bond yields continue to climb, gold weaker
- Bitcoin tops $40,000
Economics
Next week's economics: Jan 11 - 15
Next week will bring signs of a recession in the UK, but better news from the rest of the world.
Chris Dillow