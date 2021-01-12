/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: Stocks flat as investors weigh options, Kingfisher and The Hut Group post strong sales growth

Market Outlook: Stocks flat as investors weigh options, Kingfisher and The Hut Group post strong sales growth

By Neil Wilson

  • Flat start to the day in London after yesterday’s sell off 
  •  Oil, gold hold recent gains, Bitcoin rebounds
  • Hut Group raises sales guidance for third time

Ready to join us? Start with a free account

Become a registered user today and enjoy: 

  • 3 free full-length articles every month
  • Weekly editorial newsletters providing the latest market updates
  • investment tools to help you manage your portfolio
  • In-depth podcasts on topics that matter to your money
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Companies

  1. Games Workshop chases scale 

  2. News Review 12 Jan: Retail closures cost Landsec

  3. Supermarkets sparkled at Christmas but challenges loom

Most read today

  1. COMPANIES 

    Games Workshop chases scale 

  2. Small Companies 

    Three high growth small-cap plays

  3. Managing Your Money 

    How to drip-feed money into distressed markets

  4. Stock Screens 

    Six stocks with great expectations

  5. Investor Academy 

    How easy is it to copy Warren Buffett?

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

Games Workshop chases scale 

Undeterred by Covid-19, the games maker is pursuing international growth 

Games Workshop chases scale 

COMPANIES 

News Review 12 Jan: Retail closures cost Landsec

News Review 12 Jan: Retail closures cost Landsec

COMPANIES 

Supermarkets sparkled at Christmas but challenges loom

Supermarkets sparkled at Christmas but challenges loom

COMPANIES 

Global Infrastructure Partners wins race to buy Signature Aviation

Global Infrastructure Partners wins race to buy Signature Aviation

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: Equities pause after strong week, Bitcoin tumbles, Wall Street earnings in focus

Market Outlook: Equities pause after strong week, Bitcoin tumbles, Wall Street earnings in focus

More from News

COMPANIES 

Games Workshop chases scale 

Undeterred by Covid-19, the games maker is pursuing international growth 

Games Workshop chases scale 

COMPANIES 

News Review 12 Jan: Retail closures cost Landsec

News Review 12 Jan: Retail closures cost Landsec

COMPANIES 

Supermarkets sparkled at Christmas but challenges loom

Supermarkets sparkled at Christmas but challenges loom

OPINION 

Commodities traders go back to basics

Food and warmth driving gas and coal prices as La Niña hits crops in South America and freezes Northern Asia

Alex Hamer

Other Assets 

FCA warns on bitcoin speculation

FCA warns on bitcoin speculation

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now