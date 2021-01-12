Market Outlook: Stocks flat as investors weigh options, Kingfisher and The Hut Group post strong sales growth

- Flat start to the day in London after yesterday’s sell off
- Oil, gold hold recent gains, Bitcoin rebounds
- Hut Group raises sales guidance for third time
Ready to join us? Start with a free account
Become a registered user today and enjoy:
- 3 free full-length articles every month
- Weekly editorial newsletters providing the latest market updates
- investment tools to help you manage your portfolio
- In-depth podcasts on topics that matter to your money
OPINION
Commodities traders go back to basics
Food and warmth driving gas and coal prices as La Niña hits crops in South America and freezes Northern Asia
Alex Hamer