/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

COMPANIES 

Supermarkets sparkled at Christmas but challenges loom

Supermarkets sparkled at Christmas but challenges loom

By Harriet Clarfelt

·       December 2020 was the busiest month ever for British supermarkets, data shows

·       But coronavirus restrictions, border disruption and intensifying competition pose challenges for various retailers in the coming weeks

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Companies

  1. Games Workshop chases scale 

  2. News Review 12 Jan: Retail closures cost Landsec

  3. Market Outlook: Stocks flat as investors weigh options, Kingfisher and The Hut Group post strong sales growth

Most read today

  1. COMPANIES 

    Games Workshop chases scale 

  2. Small Companies 

    Three high growth small-cap plays

  3. Managing Your Money 

    How to drip-feed money into distressed markets

  4. Stock Screens 

    Six stocks with great expectations

  5. Investor Academy 

    How easy is it to copy Warren Buffett?

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

Games Workshop chases scale 

Undeterred by Covid-19, the games maker is pursuing international growth 

Games Workshop chases scale 

COMPANIES 

News Review 12 Jan: Retail closures cost Landsec

News Review 12 Jan: Retail closures cost Landsec

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: Stocks flat as investors weigh options, Kingfisher and The Hut Group post strong sales growth

Market Outlook: Stocks flat as investors weigh options, Kingfisher and The Hut Group post strong sales growth

COMPANIES 

Global Infrastructure Partners wins race to buy Signature Aviation

Global Infrastructure Partners wins race to buy Signature Aviation

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: Equities pause after strong week, Bitcoin tumbles, Wall Street earnings in focus

Market Outlook: Equities pause after strong week, Bitcoin tumbles, Wall Street earnings in focus

More from News

COMPANIES 

Games Workshop chases scale 

Undeterred by Covid-19, the games maker is pursuing international growth 

Games Workshop chases scale 

COMPANIES 

News Review 12 Jan: Retail closures cost Landsec

News Review 12 Jan: Retail closures cost Landsec

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: Stocks flat as investors weigh options, Kingfisher and The Hut Group post strong sales growth

Market Outlook: Stocks flat as investors weigh options, Kingfisher and The Hut Group post strong sales growth

OPINION 

Commodities traders go back to basics

Food and warmth driving gas and coal prices as La Niña hits crops in South America and freezes Northern Asia

Alex Hamer

Other Assets 

FCA warns on bitcoin speculation

FCA warns on bitcoin speculation

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now