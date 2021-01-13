/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

COMPANIES 

Berkeley insider offloads shares worth £11m

Berkeley insider offloads shares worth £11m

By Emma Powell

  • Chief executive’s wife sells almost £11m in shares
  • The housebuilder delivered the housebuilding sector's second-highest total return in 2020

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Companies

  1. Impax chiefs sell £1m in stock

  2. Will the housebuilders' bullish attitude last?

  3. News Review 13 Jan: Just Eat's order rush

Most read today

  1. Investor Academy 

    How easy is it to copy Warren Buffett?

  2. Investment Ideas 

    Warehouse Reit offers ecommerce exposure at a bargain price

  3. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Scottish Mortgage interview: backing exponential change

  4. Managing Your Money 

    The outlook for assets in 2021

  5. Investment Ideas 

    Learning Tech increases recurring sales

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

Impax chiefs sell £1m in stock

Investors should not read too much into the fund house’s latest director trades

Impax chiefs sell £1m in stock

COMPANIES 

Will the housebuilders' bullish attitude last?

Will the housebuilders' bullish attitude last?

COMPANIES 

News Review 13 Jan: Just Eat's order rush

News Review 13 Jan: Just Eat's order rush

COMPANIES 

Quilter CEO reflects on year of change

Quilter CEO reflects on year of change

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: Stock markets steady, Sterling nears highest in almost 3 years

Market Outlook: Stock markets steady, Sterling nears highest in almost 3 years

More from News

COMPANIES 

Impax chiefs sell £1m in stock

Investors should not read too much into the fund house’s latest director trades

Impax chiefs sell £1m in stock

OPINION 

We can’t all be like Elon Musk

Why the world’s richest man might keep getting richer

Megan Boxall

COMPANIES 

Will the housebuilders' bullish attitude last?

Will the housebuilders' bullish attitude last?

COMPANIES 

News Review 13 Jan: Just Eat's order rush

News Review 13 Jan: Just Eat's order rush

COMPANIES 

Quilter CEO reflects on year of change

Quilter CEO reflects on year of change

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now