Berkeley insider offloads shares worth £11m

- Chief executive’s wife sells almost £11m in shares
- The housebuilder delivered the housebuilding sector's second-highest total return in 2020
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
OPINION
We can’t all be like Elon Musk
Why the world’s richest man might keep getting richer
Megan Boxall