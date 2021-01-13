Taming the bull: will miners avoid boomtime profligacy?

Wasting money is a common issue in bull markets. This extends from miners buying up competitors for billions to young drill rig technicians in Edmonton spending big on new trucks because oil is at $80 (£59) a barrel.
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
OPINION
We can’t all be like Elon Musk
Why the world’s richest man might keep getting richer
Megan Boxall