Fixing the internet

Back in 2016 Kim Kardashian became the inaugural winner of The Webby Awards’ ‘Break the Internet’ award, having – as they put it – “shaped our understanding of how someone or something can draw the popular attention of internet users”. One nomination for this year’s competition could be the outgoing president of the US, whose ban from Twitter and other social media platforms after riots in Washington DC this week has sparked further controversy, and may really have broken the internet.

Ready to join us? Start with a free account Become a registered user today and enjoy: 3 free full-length articles every month

Weekly editorial newsletters providing the latest market updates

investment tools to help you manage your portfolio

In-depth podcasts on topics that matter to your money Register