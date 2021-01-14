Shares better over the short-term?

Equities, we are told, should be a long-term investment. Recent evidence, however, suggests that they are not.
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
Economics
Growth and prices
An economic recovery this year would be good for equities – but only if investors are systematically irrational.
Chris Dillow