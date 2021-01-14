/
The Hut Group – is the hype justified?

By Mark Robinson

All things considered, it wasn’t completely dire on the admissions front through 2020. The London Stock Exchange (LSE) remained Europe’s most active market, generating around a third of total European proceeds through the year. A fair slice of the London total was attributable to the September listing of The Hut Group (THG), the largest UK initial public offering in five years.

