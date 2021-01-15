Market Outlook: Stocks retreat in wake of Biden's stimulus, Babcock tumbles on audit concerns

- Buy the rumour, sell the fact in play after President-elect reveals Covid-19 stimulus package for the US
- US stocks had breached new record highs before selling off with jobs report adding fuel
- Outsourcer Babcock hit by concerns over an audit of contracts
