Retail landlords have lost their bite

Emma Powell

Hammerson (HMSO) epitomises the weighty balancing act retail landlords are struggling to perform post-pandemic. Extracting rent from retailers and hospitality providers operating under the strain of enforced closure has been a wrench - the commercial landlord collected only 41 per cent of the amount due in advance for the first quarter. Yet the need to keep below debt covenant limits is an an ever-present - and arduous - task. 

