Companies to look out for during London's blockbuster IPO season

- The City has briefly shrugged off Covid-19 and Brexit, with a string of household names preparing to float
- We look at four prospective IPOs likely to draw investors’ attention
Economics
Gold and inflation
Gold is not perfect protection against rising inflation. Investors should hold it for other reasons.
Chris Dillow