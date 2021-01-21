/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

COMPANIES 

Companies to look out for during London's blockbuster IPO season

Companies to look out for during London's blockbuster IPO season

By Oliver Telling and Lauren Almeida

  • The City has briefly shrugged off Covid-19 and Brexit, with a string of household names preparing to float
  • We look at four prospective IPOs likely to draw investors’ attention

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Companies

  1. IG Group places big US bet

  2. News Review 21 Jan: AJ Bell's net inflows soar

  3. Quartix CEO sells to make room for more investors

Most read today

  1. COMPANIES 

    Week Ahead: 3-7 October

  2. Investment Ideas 

    Bet on Parkmead's Cross

  3. COMPANIES 

    Unilever's net profit slumps

  4. COMPANIES 

    Game on

  5. COMPANIES 

    DCC's resilient growth

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

IG Group places big US bet

The trading platform has announced the purchase of Chicago-based tastytrade, for $1bn

IG Group places big US bet

COMPANIES 

News Review 21 Jan: AJ Bell's net inflows soar

News Review 21 Jan: AJ Bell's net inflows soar

COMPANIES 

Quartix CEO sells to make room for more investors

Quartix CEO sells to make room for more investors

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: Stocks rally as Biden becomes president, ECB meeting ahead

Market Outlook: Stocks rally as Biden becomes president, ECB meeting ahead

COMPANIES 

Iron ore strength overcomes coal, governance issues at major miners

Iron ore strength overcomes coal, governance issues at major miners

More from News

COMPANIES 

IG Group places big US bet

The trading platform has announced the purchase of Chicago-based tastytrade, for $1bn

IG Group places big US bet

Economics 

Gold and inflation

Gold is not perfect protection against rising inflation. Investors should hold it for other reasons.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

COMPANIES 

News Review 21 Jan: AJ Bell's net inflows soar

News Review 21 Jan: AJ Bell's net inflows soar

COMPANIES 

Quartix CEO sells to make room for more investors

Quartix CEO sells to make room for more investors

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: Stocks rally as Biden becomes president, ECB meeting ahead

Market Outlook: Stocks rally as Biden becomes president, ECB meeting ahead

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now