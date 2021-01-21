Personal Assets profits in 2020 by avoiding cyclicals

- Personal Assets Trust performed relatively well last year because it wasn't exposed to more cyclical parts of the market
- Its managers pay particular attention to the downside risks of investments
- Its holdings include tech stocks which make consistent steady returns
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
OPINION
On your bike
Turning a trend into consistent profit isn’t always that easy
John Hughman