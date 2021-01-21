Quartix CEO sells to make room for more investors

- Quartix was approached by a new investor in December
- CEO has sold a stake worth 15% of the company’s market cap
Economics
Gold and inflation
Gold is not perfect protection against rising inflation. Investors should hold it for other reasons.
Chris Dillow