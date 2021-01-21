Risk-taking characters

What determines your attitude to risk? Of course, we like to think that it depends upon a rational assessment of the outlook for companies and markets. New research, however, shows that this is only part of the story. Chris Brooks and Louis Williams show that our personalities also shape our willingness to take risk.

