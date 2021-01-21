Week Ahead: 25 - 29 January

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines.

Monday 25 January

Trading updates: JTC (JTC), Plant Health Care (PHC), TI Fluid Systems (TIFS)

Finals: Crest Nicholson (CRST), SThree (STEM)

Companies paying dividends: Games Workshop (60p), Schroder European Reit (1.44p)

Tuesday 26 January

Economics: Claimant count rate, unemployment rate

Trading updates: DP Eurasia (DPEU), Saga (SAGA), Velocity Composites (VEL)

Interims: PZ Cussons (PZC), Quiz (QUIZ)

AGMs: Greencore (GNC), Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust (PCGH), UDG Healthcare (UDG)

Company paying dividend: Majedie Investments (7p)

Wednesday 27 January

Trading updates: Brewin Dolphin (BRW), Tullow Oil (TLW)

Interim: Hargreaves Services (HSP)

Final: RedX Pharma (REDX)

AGMs: AJ Bell (AJB), Cadence Minerals (KDNC), Critical Metals (CRTM), Lowland Investment Company (LWI), Marston's (MARS), Renew (RNWH), Smiths News (SNWS)

Companies paying dividends: AJ Bell (4.66p), Aviva (7p)

Thursday 28 January

Trading updates: 3i (III), Anglo American (AAL), Belvoir (BLV), Britvic (BVIC), Euromoney Institutional Investors (ERM), Fevertree Drinks (FEVR), Intermediate Capital (ICP), ITM Power (ITM), Kaz Minerals (KAZ), St James’s Place (STJ), Talktalk Telecom (TALK), Tate & Lyle (TATE), Tritax Big Box Reit (BBOX), Wizz Air (WIZZ), Workspace (WKP)

Interims: Hansard Global (HSD), Joules (JOUL), Rank (RNK)

Final: Oxford BioDynamics (OBD)

AGMs: Britvic (BVIC), Europa Oil & Gas (EOG), J Smart & Co (SMJ), RDI Reit (RDI), Sunrise Resources (SRES), Tertiary Minerals (TYM), Troy Income & Growth Trust (TIGT)

Companies paying dividends: Hibernia Reit (1.74p), Law Debenture (6.5p)

Friday 29 December

Economics: Nationwide house price index

Trading updates: Evraz (EVR), Paragon Banking (PAG)

Interims: Real Good Food (RGD), YouGov (YOU)

AGMs: Asiamet Resources (ARS), Aura Energy (AURA), Avon Rubber (AVON), Caledonian Trust (CNN), Hollywood Bowl (BOWL), Scotgold Resources (SGZ), Treatt (TET)

Companies paying dividends: Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust (0.875p), Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (3.5p), BMO Global Smaller Companies (0.55p), BMO Private Equity Trust (3.99p), Cardiff Property (12.8p), Character (3p), Cranswick (18.7p), DotDigital (0.83p), Electrocomponents (6.1p), Focusrite (2.9p), Henderson High Income Trust (2.475p), International Biotechnology (14.2p), Iomart (2.6p), James Latham (5.7p), Lowland Investment (15p), Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (0.9p), Northern 2 VCT (2p), Redde Northgate (3.4p), Schroder Income Growth Fund (2.5p), Shires Income (3p), The Panoply Holdings (0.2p), UP Global Sourcing (2.795p), Value & Income Trust (2.9p)

Companies going ex-dividend on 28 January

Company Dividend (p) Pay date Brickability 0.8678 25-Feb-21 City of London Inv Tst Ord 25p 4.75 26-Feb-21 DWF Group 1.5 05-Mar-21 Montanaro UK Sm Cos Inv Tst Ord 25p 1.46 26-Feb-21 Paragon Banking 14.4 26-Feb-21 Pennon Ord 40.7p 6.77 01-Apr-21 Renew Ord 10p 8.33 05-Mar-21 Solid State Ord 5p 5.25 19-Feb-21 Stock Spirits € 9.82 19-Feb-21 Stock Spirits € 5.83 19-Feb-21 Totally Ord 1p 0.25 28-Feb-21 Victrex Ord 1p 46.14 19-Feb-21

The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.

