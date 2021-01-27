/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
AFH Financial accepts cheap bid

COMPANIES 

AFH Financial accepts cheap bid

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on AFH Financial Group Plc

  1. AFH Financial’s steady progress

  2. AFH Financial offers undervalued growth

  3. AFH assets swell

Most read today

  1. COMPANIES 

    Babcock directors top up as investors jump ship

  2. Managing Your Money 

    How to beat the bitcoin FOMO

  3. Investment Ideas 

    Fund managers' favourite international shares

  4. OPINION 

    Narrow moats: finding growth in EM

  5. Managing Your Money 

    The real costs of commission-free trading

More on AFH Financial Group Plc

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

UK Company Corporate Actions

Find out which companies are being approached for takeovers, raising money and making acquisitions

UK Company Corporate Actions

COMPANIES 

Next insider sells as retailer weathers the storm

Next insider sells as retailer weathers the storm

COMPANIES 

Babcock directors top up as investors jump ship

Babcock directors top up as investors jump ship

COMPANIES 

Is Old Tech still worth investing in?

Is Old Tech still worth investing in?

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: Something strange is happening on Wall Street

Market Outlook: Something strange is happening on Wall Street

More from News

COMPANIES 

UK Company Corporate Actions

Find out which companies are being approached for takeovers, raising money and making acquisitions

UK Company Corporate Actions

COMPANIES 

Next insider sells as retailer weathers the storm

Next insider sells as retailer weathers the storm

COMPANIES 

Babcock directors top up as investors jump ship

Babcock directors top up as investors jump ship

COMPANIES 

Is Old Tech still worth investing in?

Is Old Tech still worth investing in?

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: Something strange is happening on Wall Street

Market Outlook: Something strange is happening on Wall Street

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now