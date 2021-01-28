End of the pipeline: what impact will Keystone XL cancellation have?

You have to go north of the US border to find the most immediate impact from new president Joe Biden’s climate policy, after he cancelled a critical permit for the Keystone XL pipeline. This would have sent bitumen - a kind of oil-heavy ore - thousands of miles from Alberta to Kansas, where the pipeline would join with existing infrastructure that takes oil to the Gulf of Mexico. The US' re-commitment to the Paris Agreement will have a greater long-term impact, but the XL decision will have an immediate and major effect on one of the world's dirtiest oil producing areas of the world.

Join our community of smart investors Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access: Comprehensive companies coverage

Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios

Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.

Help managing your portfolio Explore subscription options