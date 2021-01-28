JD Sports considers share sale to fund further M&A

- The sportswear retailer is eyeing up expansion opportunities
- It purchased US chain Shoe Palace for $681m in cash and shares in December
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
COMPANIES
Stalling hydrogen investment highlights technology challenge
Despite massive interest in green hydrogen technology, spending actually fell last year
Alex Hamer