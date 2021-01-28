Market darling ITM Power’s revenue collapses amid Covid disruption

- Revenue in the six months to 31 October dropped by 92 per cent
- The company’s Gigafactory is now up and running and looking to ramp up to 1GW of annual production
COMPANIES
Stalling hydrogen investment highlights technology challenge
Despite massive interest in green hydrogen technology, spending actually fell last year
Alex Hamer