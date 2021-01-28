Markets are starting to get ahead of themselves

There are reasons to be optimistic about the world economy – but equities might already be pricing these in.
Economics
A Brexit dilemma
Common sense says Brexit will make us worse off. Economic history shows that national policies don't much affect long-term growth. How can we reconcile these?
Chris Dillow