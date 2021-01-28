/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

Economics 

Shoppers' bullish message

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
Shoppers' bullish message

Are consumers rational? Are investors wrongly ignoring the wisdom of crowds embodied in people’s spending decisions? These might seem abstruse questions, but they hold the key to how much you should be invested in equities right now.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Economics

  1. A Brexit dilemma

  2. Markets are starting to get ahead of themselves

  3. Next week's economics: Feb 1 - 5

Most read today

  1. COMPANIES 

    Babcock directors top up as investors jump ship

  2. COMPANIES 

    Market Outlook: Reddit craze continues to stoke volatility, Tesla, Apple, Facebook fall

  3. Reader Portfolios 

    How can we generate £9,000 per year from our investments?

  4. Investor Academy 

    Lessons From History: What comes after the smartphone?

  5. Investment Ideas 

    GameStop, set and match

More on Economics

Economics 

A Brexit dilemma

Common sense says Brexit will make us worse off. Economic history shows that national policies don't much affect long-term growth. How can we reconcile these?

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

Markets are starting to get ahead of themselves

Equities are pricing in a stronger economic upturn than is predicted by good lead indicators. This means that unless we get some good news, they are at risk.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

Next week's economics: Feb 1 - 5

Next week's numbers should show growth in the US and China, but not in the UK or eurozone.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

Risk-taking characters

Our attitude to risk is shaped by our personality. We can become better investors by being more aware of this fact.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

Persistent unemployment

History warns us that unemployment could stay high for years

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from News

Other Assets 

Workspace has re-rating potential despite office gloom

Flexible office space could hold a unique appeal in the event of an economic recovery this year

Emma Powell

COMPANIES 

Race to riches

Race to riches

OPINION 

Party like it’s 1999

The shorters will not retreat for long

John Hughman

Funds & Inv Trusts 

Buy HarbourVest Global for diversified private equity

Buy HarbourVest Global for diversified private equity
BUY

Funds & Inv Trusts 

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust: from electric vehicles to solar

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust: from electric vehicles to solar

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now