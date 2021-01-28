Stalling hydrogen investment highlights technology challenge

Green hydrogen occupies a strange place in the energy system. As a way to store renewable energy produced by intermittent sources such as wind and solar, it is not overly effective, losing between half and 20 per cent of the power in the process depending on the technology in use.
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
Other Assets
Workspace has re-rating potential despite office gloom
Flexible office space could hold a unique appeal in the event of an economic recovery this year
Emma Powell