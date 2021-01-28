TI Fluid Systems resumes payouts as EV contracts mount

Last week, we highlighted why the death knell isn’t necessarily sounding for companies whose business models revolve around the commercialisation of fossil fuels. But it may be a case of adapt or die as we make the much-vaunted transition towards a carbon-neutral future.
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
COMPANIES
Stalling hydrogen investment highlights technology challenge
Despite massive interest in green hydrogen technology, spending actually fell last year
Alex Hamer