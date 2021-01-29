Updated Market Outlook: Reddit bandwagon rolls on....

- US brokers, including Robinhood, reopen trading in surging stocks linked to reddit boards
- Traders try to spot the next flashpoint - silver mooted
- Bank of America predicts 10 per cent correction to come in equities
Ready to join us? Start with a free account
Become a registered user today and enjoy:
- 3 free full-length articles every month
- Weekly editorial newsletters providing the latest market updates
- investment tools to help you manage your portfolio
- In-depth podcasts on topics that matter to your money