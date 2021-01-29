/
Updated Market Outlook: Reddit bandwagon rolls on....

Updated Market Outlook: Reddit bandwagon rolls on....

By Neil Wilson

 

  • US brokers, including Robinhood, reopen trading in surging stocks linked to reddit boards
  • Traders try to spot the next flashpoint - silver mooted
  • Bank of America predicts 10 per cent correction to come in equities

