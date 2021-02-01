Could Marston’s bid raise pub sector cheer?

- Pub chain rejects 105p private equity approach
- Bid follows offers of 88p and 95p in December
Updated 16.30 01.02.21
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
Investor Academy
The pubs may be reopening but investors have little to drink to
Pubs were generally poor investments before the lockdown. Nothing has changed
Phil Oakley