/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

Economics 

The vanished deficit

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
The vanished deficit

One under-appreciated economic effect of Covid-19 is that it has eliminated the UK’s trade deficit. Next Friday’s numbers could show that the UK ran a surplus in trade in goods and services last year for the first time since 1997.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Economics

  1. A hidden risk

  2. A Brexit dilemma

  3. Shoppers' bullish message

Most read today

  1. Small Companies 

    Five small-caps with earnings upgrade tailwinds

  2. COMPANIES 

    Long Covid: Why GSK may have played a better vaccine game than AstraZeneca

  3. Managing Your Money 

    Is there a bubble and what should I do about it?

  4. AlphaScreens 

    Aim's magnificent seven quality shares

    Alpha

  5. COMPANIES 

    No slowdown for Hargreaves Lansdown

More on Economics

Economics 

A hidden risk

Cryptocurrencies – and many equities – are prone to ergodicity risk. But this might not carry a risk premium

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

A Brexit dilemma

Common sense says Brexit will make us worse off. Economic history shows that national policies don't much affect long-term growth. How can we reconcile these?

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

Shoppers' bullish message

Equity valuations predict low returns on equities. There is, however, a more bullish predictor of returns – although you might not like it.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

Markets are starting to get ahead of themselves

Equities are pricing in a stronger economic upturn than is predicted by good lead indicators. This means that unless we get some good news, they are at risk.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

Next week's economics: Feb 1 - 5

Next week's numbers should show growth in the US and China, but not in the UK or eurozone.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from News

COMPANIES 

UK Company Corporate Actions

Find out which companies are being approached for takeovers, raising money and making acquisitions

UK Company Corporate Actions

Other Assets 

Commercial landlords brace for further income losses as strain intensifies

Commercial landlords brace for further income losses as strain intensifies

COMPANIES 

BP’s profits crash after pandemic year

BP’s profits crash after pandemic year

COMPANIES 

Metro boosts unsecured loan book

Metro boosts unsecured loan book

COMPANIES 

Virgin Money: A bull signal for banks?

Virgin Money: A bull signal for banks?

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now