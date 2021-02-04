Leaning on Boomers

Radicalism, fuelled by disillusionment, anger and frustration, is in the air. Without the lockdown-born army of amateur investors with time on their hands and resentment on their minds, it seems unthinkable that the stock market would have been turned into a battlefield as it has been these past couple of weeks.
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
OPINION
Into Africa
Time to brush down the investment case for Africa
Bearbull