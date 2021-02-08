Market Outlook: Everyone’s talking about inflation, online retailers hit by sales tax report

· Online retailers fall on sales tax report
· Inflation in focus as yields climb
· EURUSD outside candle
COMPANIES
Kaz Minerals offering excitement for all the wrong reasons
Kaz MInerals' current takeover by its chairman and major shareholder is the second unexpected, company-changing decision since 2018, when it bought the massive, remote and hugely expensive-to-build Baimskaya copper mine
Alex Hamer