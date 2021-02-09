Will the squeeze on buy-to-let returns continue?

- Rents rose by an average 2.3 per cent across the UK, excluding London, during the fourth quarter
- However, that was outpaced by house price inflation, squeezing short-term returns for landlords that bought amid the housing market boom
