M&C Saatchi CEO ups stake following strategy overhaul

New targets include operating growth of more than a quarter by 2025

The market looks upbeat on the new strategy so far

M&C Saatchi’s (SAA) chief executive, Moray MacLennan, purchased £500,000-worth of shares this week, increasing his stake to 0.46 per cent of the issued share capital.

The advertising group’s shares have staged a remarkable comeback since last year's nadir in April, more than tripling in the intervening period, albeit from a relatively low base. The shares had originally clicked into reverse after a series of accounting errors forced it to make £11.6m-worth of adjustments to its 2018 and 2019 financial results. In view of recent accounting scandals, the revelation was never going to play well with the market.

That is not to say that M&C Saatchi’s retracement does not have further to run. Its shares have bounced by a quarter over the past week or so, since MacLennan outlined a new set of targets to be achieved by 2025. They include a net revenue growth rate of 6 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate), operating profit growth of more than a quarter and a group operating margin of 18 per cent. These are especially ambitious given the wider economic pressure on the advertising industry, as well as the fact that the group said it is not expecting to spend much on additional investment.

Management is likely to have been emboldened by recent trading, with the results for the 2020 financial year expected to beat the initial expectations set out in its half-year results in October. The chief executive has only been at the helm for three months, after his predecessor, as well as a number of other senior directors, left the company following 2019’s accounting scandal. But judging by the trajectory of the share price so far this year, the new chief executive’s strategy has already succeeded at winning back some investors.

MacLennan’s apparent optimism may be well placed. Analysis from Dentsu Group Inc – one of the largest advertising agency networks in the world – predicts that global advertising spend will increase by 5.8 per cent in 2021, with digital channels forecast to increase 9.1 per cent to a share of 57.5 per cent of total expenditure.

And his tacit vote of confidence is mirrored in another sizeable industry deal, as Peter Miles Young, ex-head of Ogilvy & Mather and current non-executive director of Sir Martin Sorrell's digital advertising firm S4 Capital (SFOR), added shares worth around £100,000 to his self-invested personal pension. But he isn’t the only one in an acquisitive mood.

Following on from deals to bring in two US agencies, S4 Capital is absorbing Tomorrow, a Shanghai-based creative agency, within its MediaMonks content practice. The addition of Tomorrow dramatically increases the scale of its Chinese operations, while indirectly bringing in big-ticket brands such as Coca-Cola, Starbucks and Red Bull.

It is not difficult to appreciate the rationale behind the deal. Indeed, S4 Capital pointed to analysis from Credit Suisse which estimates that China’s online advertising market is worth over $107bn (£78bn), with growth of 18.1 per cent anticipated through 2021.

The Chinese deal presaged two further corporate actions in the first quarter, as MediaMonks merged with Staud Studios, a Germany-based creative production studio specialising in the automotive industry, while S4’s MightyHive digital media consultancy acquired the assets of Datalicious, a Google marketing platform in Asia Pacific from Equifax Inc.

Executives at both S4 and Saatchi will be hoping that predictions of a resurgence in the media and entertainment sector will come to pass in 2021, as it will offer material opportunities for broadcasters and, by extension, the advertising fraternity. Hold M&C Saatchi at 119p.

Buys Company Director/PDMR Date Price (p) Aggregate value (£) ASOS Luke Jensen 04 Feb 2021 5,002 99,790 Carclo Eric Hutchinson 02 Feb 2021 20.6 39,639 Carclo Frank Doorenbosch 04 Feb 2021 21 42,831 IG Group Holdings Charles Rozes 03 Feb 2021 774.5 30,980 M&C Saatchi Moray MacLennan (ce) 03 Feb 2021 89 500,000 MS International Michael Bell (ch) 02 Feb 2021 155-165 60,642 MS International Michael Bell (ch) 05 Feb 2021 168 16,800 S4 Capital Peter Miles Young 02 Feb 2021 499 99,868

Sells Company Director/PDMR Date Price (p) Aggregate value (£) DeepVerge Gerard Brandon 04 Feb 2021 32 62,479 Forterra Stephen Harrison 05 Feb 2021 260 90,220 GRC International Steve Watkins 05 Feb 2021 21 171,150 Henry Boot Nicholas Joseph Duckworth 03 Feb 2021 273.7 43,792 Record Bob Noyen 05 Feb 2021 49 735,000

Last IC View: Sell, 101p, 11 Dec 2019