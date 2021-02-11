Back to a grim normal

We’re all looking forward to things returning to normal. Which would be great for our lives, but not so much for the economy – because normal wasn’t up to much.
Economics
Dangerous stories
Investors must resist the temptation to believe stories.
Chris Dillow