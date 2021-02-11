Bitcoin imbalance

A week away from the office and markets seemed to have become even madder. As I started my break the Reddit versus Wall St saga was still rumbling on. Now I return to news that Tesla has ploughed $1.5bn into bitcoin, mashing two bouts of market madness into a single story and sending the price of both the cryptocurrency and Tesla’s share price soaring.

