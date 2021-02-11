/
Other Assets 

Bitcoin jumps on BNY, Mastercard support

Bitcoin jumps on BNY, Mastercard support

By Neil Wilson

 

  • America's oldest bank to start financing cryptos
  • Institutional-level support grows with MasterCard also weighing in

