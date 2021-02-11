Market Outlook: Smoking pot shares, Royal Mail delivers

- Cannabis stocks in the US are the latest focus of the new generation of Wall Street day traders
- European markets are mixed as Germany extends its lockdown
- Further Fed support for markets indicated
OPINION
Glaxo’s vanishing trick
Glaxo’s shares are high-yield takeover fodder
Bearbull