Next week's economics: Feb 15 - 19

The UK economy is very weak, next week’s numbers will show. The CBI is likely to report that manufacturers’ order books are low and that firms expect output to fall in the next three months. And official figures will show that retail sales fell in January. Although they might not be much down on a year ago this is likely to be due in large part to a 60 per cent jump in online sales in this period.

Join our community of smart investors Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access: Comprehensive companies coverage

Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios

Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.

Help managing your portfolio Explore subscription options