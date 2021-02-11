/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

COMPANIES 

Shell announces low-impact green plan

Shell announces low-impact green plan

By Alex Hamer

  • Royal Dutch Shell raises carbon intensity reduction aims
  • Oil and gas producer says it hit peak production in 2019, and peak carbon emissions in 2018

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Companies

  1. Rethink supermarkets and start with Morrisons

  2. AstraZeneca and the fight against virus variants

  3. Relx: the great survivor

Most read today

  1. OPINION 

    Glaxo’s vanishing trick

  2. Small Companies 

    Bargain shares for 2021

  3. COMPANIES 

    Market Outlook: Smoking pot shares, Royal Mail delivers

  4. COMPANIES 

    Will housebuilders continue to outperform expectations?

  5. Managing Your Money 

    After the pandemic: the tax changes to expect

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

Rethink supermarkets and start with Morrisons

Investors should reappraise the supermarket's post-pandemic market position

Rethink supermarkets and start with Morrisons

COMPANIES 

AstraZeneca and the fight against virus variants

AstraZeneca and the fight against virus variants

COMPANIES 

Relx: the great survivor

Relx: the great survivor

COMPANIES 

Safer Harbour for Premier shareholders?

Safer Harbour for Premier shareholders?

COMPANIES 

Health reforms won’t limit private sector opportunities

Health reforms won’t limit private sector opportunities

More from News

COMPANIES 

Rethink supermarkets and start with Morrisons

Investors should reappraise the supermarket's post-pandemic market position

Rethink supermarkets and start with Morrisons

COMPANIES 

AstraZeneca and the fight against virus variants

AstraZeneca and the fight against virus variants

COMPANIES 

Relx: the great survivor

Relx: the great survivor

Economics 

Dangerous stories

Investors must resist the temptation to believe stories.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

OPINION 

Is the passive surge slowing?

Is the passive surge slowing?

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now