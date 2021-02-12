Market Outlook: European stocks soft into the weekend, pot stocks comedown

- European equities lacking direction into the weekend
- UK economic data lays bare pandemic hit
- Bitcoin hits fresh high
Ready to join us? Start with a free account
Become a registered user today and enjoy:
- 3 free full-length articles every month
- Weekly editorial newsletters providing the latest market updates
- investment tools to help you manage your portfolio
- In-depth podcasts on topics that matter to your money
OPINION
Bitcoin imbalance
The laws of risk versus reward remain as immutable as the laws of supply and demand
John Hughman