Investors are right to favour Taylor Wimpey's rivals

Investors in the UK’s housebuilder shares were given a boost to their confidence last week when a trio of the sector’s major players released figures that showed the impact of the stamp duty break and help-to-buy schemes. Government support measures have turbo-charged the recovery in housebuilder shares since the first national lockdown.

