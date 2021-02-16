Market Outlook: UK assets finding favour, Deliveroo IPO eyed, Bitcoin record again & yields steepen

· Risk-on rally driven by reflation trade
· Bitcoin fresh record high, sterling heading for $1.40
· UK assets in favour, Deliveroo IPO eyed
Economics
The US inflation danger
Even if US inflation rises only a little, it could be a big problem for investors.
Chris Dillow